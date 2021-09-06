Offshift (XFT) Price Tops $3.04 on Major Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and $327,457.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 75.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00005789 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,508.42 or 0.99996839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00047739 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00076938 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001534 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000167 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

