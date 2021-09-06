Oikos Price Reaches $0.0123 on Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $13,459.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00153870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00210614 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.37 or 0.07350774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,583.12 or 0.99720968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $497.34 or 0.00961468 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 188,034,333 coins and its circulating supply is 178,011,292 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

