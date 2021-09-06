OKB (OKB) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for about $23.00 or 0.00044606 BTC on major exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $357.15 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00069557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00016618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00147453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.95 or 0.00798795 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

