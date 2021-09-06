Olo Inc.’s (NYSE:OLO) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 13th

OLO’s (NYSE:OLO) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 13th. OLO had issued 18,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE OLO opened at $37.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48. OLO has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OLO will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,798,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $3,299,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $4,122,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $1,103,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $794,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

