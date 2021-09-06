Omni Price Reaches $4.11 on Major Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Omni has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $4.11 or 0.00007806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $383.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.54 or 0.00413533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,261 coins and its circulating supply is 562,945 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

