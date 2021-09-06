One Equity Partners Open Water I (NASDAQ:OEPW) Shares Up 0.3%

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 35,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

