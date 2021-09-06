Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Billion

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $274.13 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00056980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00090150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.09 or 0.00342454 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046728 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

