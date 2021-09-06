Open Governance Token Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $144,297.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00069024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00016595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00148233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00048168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.75 or 0.00795552 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

