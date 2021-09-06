OpenDAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.37 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00068209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00018248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00142743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.13 or 0.00789552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00047517 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

