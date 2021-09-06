OpenOcean (OOE) Price Reaches $0.89

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $69.97 million and $4.73 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00066118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.71 or 0.00152072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.58 or 0.00207861 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.10 or 0.07363298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,766.25 or 1.00015848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.21 or 0.00958702 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

