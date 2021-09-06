Opium (OPIUM) Achieves Market Cap of $11.80 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Opium has a market cap of $11.80 million and approximately $126.71 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be bought for $2.84 or 0.00005467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opium has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00151675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.85 or 0.00207884 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.55 or 0.07341343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,756.81 or 0.99766205 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.46 or 0.00956980 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

