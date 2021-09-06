OptionRoom Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $131,941.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.02 or 0.00154206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.41 or 0.00208911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.41 or 0.07416132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,899.26 or 1.00013083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.73 or 0.00955303 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

