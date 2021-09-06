Oracle (ORCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $90.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

