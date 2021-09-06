Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Hits $12.38 on Exchanges

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $25.31 million and $536,744.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for $12.38 or 0.00023974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oraichain Token has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00069024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00016595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00148233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00048168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.75 or 0.00795552 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

