Orbs Achieves Market Capitalization of $321.53 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $321.53 million and $40.54 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00065790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.00150685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00047165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.80 or 0.00773642 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.