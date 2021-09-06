Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $329.89 million and $82.66 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000908 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00065665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00017295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00151524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00046618 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.00764690 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

