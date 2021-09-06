Origo (OGO) Price Hits $0.0236 on Top Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 65.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Origo has a total market cap of $10.41 million and approximately $37.74 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded 69.3% higher against the US dollar. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00066095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00015823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00136954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00807525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (OGO) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

