Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $5,110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

OFIX opened at $42.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.78 million, a PE ratio of -101.64 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.