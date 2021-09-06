OSB Group’s (OSB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

OSB Group (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 580.75 ($7.59).

OSB stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 503 ($6.57). 1,262,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,530. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 482.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 468.43. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 519.50 ($6.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

