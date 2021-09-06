Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 2,965 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,716,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $160.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.