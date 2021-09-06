Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 889 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,462,000 after purchasing an additional 278,027 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $234.29 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $234.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.