Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 43.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

