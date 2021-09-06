Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,514 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $227.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

