Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,784 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $86.28 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

