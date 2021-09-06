Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,779,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 356.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,578,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,718,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $92.81 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.