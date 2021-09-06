Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 3,631 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO opened at $56.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.27.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.