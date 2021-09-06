Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.06.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Owens Corning by 122.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,261 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 9,054.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 893,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Owens Corning by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after acquiring an additional 734,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.40. 471,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,647. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $63.03 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day moving average is $95.40.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

