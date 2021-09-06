Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research note issued on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of OXM opened at $94.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,883.00 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.95.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $7,051,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 82,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

