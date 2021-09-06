PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of PagerDuty worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 627.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD opened at $47.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.