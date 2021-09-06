Pallapay Reaches One Day Volume of $555,492.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Pallapay has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Pallapay has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $555,492.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0905 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.20 or 0.00157426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00219102 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.40 or 0.07610405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,637.42 or 1.00112512 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.15 or 0.00973553 BTC.

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

