Pangolin Reaches Market Cap of $37.20 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00003306 BTC on exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $37.20 million and $3.08 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00149272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.44 or 0.00206060 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.06 or 0.07530570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,530.38 or 0.99817733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.35 or 0.00950751 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.