Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,113 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,547 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 160.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 233,947 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 209,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after acquiring an additional 167,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

PZZA opened at $130.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $132.14.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

