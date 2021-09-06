ParkinGo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $528.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $528.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,573.82 or 0.99938515 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00077332 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001517 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006281 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000715 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.