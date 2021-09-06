Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Shares Down 1.2%

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.59). 13,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 34,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.61).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 140.87.

In other news, insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £36,200 ($47,295.53).

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

