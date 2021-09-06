PCHAIN (PI) Price Tops $0.0457 on Top Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00068099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00018059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00142439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.62 or 0.00790563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00047431 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.