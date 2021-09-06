Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BTU opened at $17.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.56. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

