Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the coal producer will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,539 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after buying an additional 44,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,548,412 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,735,697 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 261,127 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

