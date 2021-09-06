PEAKDEFI Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $304.48 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00065373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00017428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00144022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00047051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.09 or 0.00771935 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 885,148,917 coins and its circulating supply is 599,714,936 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.