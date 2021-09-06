Peanut Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Peanut has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $965,098.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peanut Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,219,824 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

