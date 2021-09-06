Peercoin (PPC) Price Tops $1.04 on Major Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $28.10 million and $34,325.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001972 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000077 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,112,376 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars.

