Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.38.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie increased their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,529 shares of company stock valued at $719,831. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA opened at $142.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 889.94 and a beta of 1.19. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

