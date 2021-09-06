Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,194.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $453,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 762,878 shares of company stock worth $89,422,095. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $98.56 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average of $110.88.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Truist lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

