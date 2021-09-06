Pendle One Day Trading Volume Reaches $942,638.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pendle has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $34.26 million and $942,638.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00064701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.00150511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.02 or 0.00199499 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.51 or 0.07502353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,247.26 or 0.99246975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.24 or 0.00936945 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.