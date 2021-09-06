Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDS opened at $385.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $389.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

