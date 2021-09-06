Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $10.16 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,782 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.5% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $163.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

