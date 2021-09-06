Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,770 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises about 1.6% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.44% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLRN. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,342.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.65 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64.

