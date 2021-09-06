Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $17.65 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.6% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after buying an additional 2,840,721 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,651,000 after buying an additional 148,382 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 337,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after buying an additional 73,527 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $85.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.