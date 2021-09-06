Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,987,000 after purchasing an additional 291,793 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Shares of DE opened at $389.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

