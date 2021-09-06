Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 1,310 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $92,372,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

