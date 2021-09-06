Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 1,422 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $198.53 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $199.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.72 and its 200 day moving average is $167.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

